A look back at the Keystone XL pipeline drama as Trump touts its potential revival

In this Feb. 1, 2012 file photo, miles of pipe for the stalled Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline are stacked in a field near Ripley, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2026 11:56 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2026 12:26 pm.

CALGARY — The latest volley of U.S. tariffs targeting Canada are temporarily on hold, and social media postings from U.S. President Donald Trump suggest a revival of the defunct Keystone XL pipeline is factoring into ongoing negotiations.

Trump posted Tuesday night on his Truth Social platform that Canada and the U.S. “have a DEAL!”

“The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!” he wrote.

A subsequent post showed a rendering of the president yanking a pipeline out of the ground beside a tombstone labelled “buried by Biden” and alongside another sign reading “Keystone Pipeline. Completely Free. Energy. Jobs. America First.”

Here is a recap of the nearly two-decade Keystone XL soap opera and recent reboot efforts:

TransCanada Corp. — since rebranded as TC Energy Corp. — first proposed the Keystone XL extension in 2008. It would have expanded an existing pipeline delivering crude from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and provided a direct route to the world’s biggest refining complex on the Texas coast.

Canada’s energy regulator approved the plan in 2010. South of the border was another matter as activists made the project a proxy for the broader battle against climate change.

The saga was marked by pipeline reroutes, lawsuits, political showdowns and high-profile protests that saw the likes of actors Margot Kidder and Daryl Hannah arrested outside the White House.

Former president Barack Obama nixed the pipeline — twice — only to have President Donald Trump reinstate its permit during his first term. Former president Joe Biden pulled the plug on the pipeline again on his first day in the White House in 2021.

In his second term, Trump has said repeatedly he wants to revive Keystone XL, and it has been — in a way.

The existing system is now owned by South Bow Corp., which was spun off in late 2024 from TC Energy.

South Bow had earlier said it “moved on” from the contentious Keystone XL proposal, but that it would “continue to explore opportunities that leverage our existing corridor.”

South Bow this spring held an “open season” — a formal process to solicit bids from potential customers — for its Prairie Connector proposal. It received 20-year binding commitments amounting to 465,000 barrels a day for firm transportation service from Hardisty, Alta., to the Canada-U.S. border, where it would connect to another pipeline proposed by Bridger Pipeline LLC to Wyoming. Trump has granted a cross-border permit to Bridger.

Prairie Connector would use about 150 kilometres of pipe in the ground on the Canadian side that had been intended for Keystone XL, South Bow has said. The company plans to make a final investment decision next year.

“Over the coming months, we will focus on stakeholder engagement, execution planning, cost refinement, financing, and securing the permit durability needed to support that decision,” Bevin Wirzba, South Bow’s chief executive, told analysts on a quarterly earnings conference call earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SOBO) (TSX:TRP)

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LeBlanc 'very confident' of new deal after meeting with U.S. trade counterpart Greer

Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian minister responsible for trade with the United States, emerged “very confident” on Wednesday from his meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who stated that an agreement had been reached.

updated

12m ago

Person seeking online date extorted out of $6K in Brampton: Peel police

Police in Peel Region are urging potential victims of an online dating extortion scheme to come forward after a victim was allegedly extorted out of $6,000 during a meet-up in Brampton. Investigators...

1h ago

Resident charged after firing gun during attempted vehicle theft in Scarborough: police

Toronto police have charged a resident after a firearm was discharged during an attempted vehicle theft in a Scarborough neighbourhood early Wednesday morning, leaving a nearby home damaged by gunfire. Officers...

2h ago

Motorcyclist dead after collision with transit bus in Brampton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a transit bus in Brampton late Wednesday morning, Peel police say. Officers were called to the area of Bovaird Drive East and Great Lakes Drive near...

41m ago

Top Stories

LeBlanc 'very confident' of new deal after meeting with U.S. trade counterpart Greer

Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian minister responsible for trade with the United States, emerged “very confident” on Wednesday from his meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who stated that an agreement had been reached.

updated

12m ago

Person seeking online date extorted out of $6K in Brampton: Peel police

Police in Peel Region are urging potential victims of an online dating extortion scheme to come forward after a victim was allegedly extorted out of $6,000 during a meet-up in Brampton. Investigators...

1h ago

Resident charged after firing gun during attempted vehicle theft in Scarborough: police

Toronto police have charged a resident after a firearm was discharged during an attempted vehicle theft in a Scarborough neighbourhood early Wednesday morning, leaving a nearby home damaged by gunfire. Officers...

2h ago

Motorcyclist dead after collision with transit bus in Brampton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a transit bus in Brampton late Wednesday morning, Peel police say. Officers were called to the area of Bovaird Drive East and Great Lakes Drive near...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Trump delays 50% tariffs for now but businesses remain on edge

While Trump's new 50 per cent tariffs are being delayed for three days, Canadian business owners are left holding their breaths on what's to come.

4h ago

0:31
Remains of third missing man found on Smiths Falls property

The remains of another missing man from the Smiths Falls area were found on a rural property near the town last week, provincial police confirmed in a release.

4h ago

2:21
Caitlin Clark’s Toronto debut ends in Fever win over Tempo

Caitlin Clark scored 24 points as the Indiana Fever beat the Toronto Tempo 101-95 in front of a sold-out crowd at Scotiabank Arena. Despite the loss, Toronto made it tough in a game that marked Clark’s first game in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

13h ago

2:52
Thunderstorms expected tonight, sun to end the week

Thunderstorms are expected overnight to continue through the morning hours on Wednesday with sun forecast for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

5:02
Canadian businesses want a good trade deal but not at any cost: CFIB economist

Chief Economist and VP of Research at the CFIB Simon Gaudreault provides a pulse check on Canadian businesses as the deadline looms for potentially 50 per cent tariffs on a variety of goods worth $28 billion.

23h ago

More Videos