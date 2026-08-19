A 28‑year‑old man has died after being struck by a transport truck in Ajax on Tuesday evening, Durham police say.

Officers were called to the area of Salem Road and Chambers Drive at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 18, following reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

Police say a 2027 Freightliner, driven by a 60‑year‑old man, was exiting the westbound Highway 401 off‑ramp at Salem Road when it made a right turn and struck a pedestrian who was travelling on rollerblades.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say the driver remained on site and cooperated with officers. Members of the Collision Investigation Unit were called in, and the roadway was closed for several hours overnight as police collected evidence and documented the scene.

The investigation remains active, and police are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.