Body of missing pilot found among plane debris in Kawartha Lakes

Photo of 73-year-old David and his aircraft, which was was last seen seen flying in the Kawartha Lakes area. DRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 19, 2026 2:06 pm.

Provincial police say a pilot reported missing after taking off in a home-built plane from Oshawa last week has been found dead.

The 73-year-old was reported missing by family members after the plane departed from the Oshawa Airport at 8:30 a.m. on August 14 and failed to return that same morning.

Durham regional police identified the missing man by first name only, David, and said he was an experienced pilot who usually flies in the area south of the municipality of Kawartha Lakes and north of Lake Scugog.

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says debris from the plane was found on Wolfe Lake in Queen Elizabeth II Provincial Park in the Kawartha Lakes region on August 16 but there was no sign of the pilot.

Two days later, searchers located the remainder of the plane submerged in Wolfe Lake along with the body of the missing pilot.

Investigators say an extraction plan is being coordinated.

Provincial police say the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are now being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

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