Carney asks premiers to put U.S. alcohol back on shelves amid trade deal talks: N.S. premier

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the prime minister has asked premiers across Canada to put U.S. alcohol back on liquor store shelves amid trade deal talks.

In press conference shortly after Prime Minister Mark Carney briefed Canada’s premiers on the new deal reached with the U.S., Houston confirmed Carney made the ask pending a final deal.

“It’s been an irritant something that has really bothered the United States for so many reasons. Whether Canadians will actually buy it when it gets back on shelves, that’s a whole other discussion,” said Houston.

Almost all provinces have currently banned the sale of U.S. alcohol, with the exceptions of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has not yet commented on the request.

Ford has previously expressed frustration with President Trump’s strong-armed approach to trade relations and defended Ontario’s ban on U.S. booze.

“He’s (Trump) nothing but a bully, that’s all he is, and you have to stand up to the bullies in the schoolyard or they’re going to take your lunch money,” Ford said late last month after Trump announced the new 50 per cent tariffs.

Carney said in a statement earlier Wednesday that the new deal reinforces and builds on Canada’s existing trade advantages with the U.S.

LeBlanc and Greer had their latest meeting the morning after Trump announced a three-day pause on 50 per cent tariffs that were set to slam an array of Canadian goods just after midnight Wednesday.

LeBlanc did not provide many details about the specifics of the draft agreement he had hammered out with Greer during weeks of heightened negotiations. He did say Canada’s dairy supply managed system would remain intact.

With files from the Canadian Press