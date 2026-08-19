Cineplex says its Queensway and VIP theatre are not going anywhere, reaffirming that the long‑running Etobicoke multiplex will remain open for the foreseeable future after securing long‑term options tied to future redevelopment of the site.

In a statement shared with CityNews, a Cineplex spokesperson said the company has renewed its lease and has “options available to remain as the neighbourhood theatre until the end of 2045.”

“It’s difficult to speculate what will happen two decades from now,” they wrote. “We have long‑term lease options in place and plan to work closely with the landlord to be part of the new development.”

The clarification comes after months of online speculation about the theatre’s future, including a widely shared post in the South Etobicoke Community Group on Facebook in June that suggested the Queensway multiplex could be demolished as part of a broader redevelopment plan.

Despite conjecture floating around, Toronto’s Scotiabank Cineplex isn’t being demolished any time soon — redevelopment plans have been on and off for years. The Queensway and Vaughan locations are also safe. Direct your energy instead toward the Ontario Place Cinesphere. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) August 19, 2026

Councillor: Cineplex staying put despite subdivision application

Ward 3 Councillor Amber Morley addressed the rumours in July, telling residents that the theatre is not closing and is protected by a long‑term lease.

“Cineplex is not closing or being torn down anytime soon,” Morley said. “They have a long‑term lease at this location, with options that could keep them there for up to 20 years.”

She explained that a recent planning application for the site was a Draft Plan of Subdivision, a technical step that divides the large property into future development blocks, streets, parkland and servicing areas. The application does not affect Cineplex’s lease or its ability to operate.

“Redevelopment may begin on other parts of the site in the coming years, but the theatre is expected to remain open throughout,” Morley said.

The Queensway Cineplex, one of the GTA’s busiest multiplexes, has been a fixture in south Etobicoke for more than two decades.