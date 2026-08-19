Halifax man faces new charge after allegedly threatening to bomb U.S. consulate

HALIFAX — A new charge has been laid against the Halifax man accused of making a bomb threat against the U.S. Consulate in Halifax earlier this month.

A federal prosecutor confirmed in court that the charge for threatening to endanger the life of an internationally protected person has been laid against 54-year-old Ali Assakereh of Halifax.

Police had charged Assakereh with uttering threats and public mischief last week after a bomb threat against the consulate shut down a large section of downtown Halifax.

The RCMP says the consulate is the official premises of an internationally protected person under the Criminal Code.

Police alleged they found the suspect’s vehicle containing a propane tank and containers believed to contain flammable liquids in a parkade near the consulate.

Assakereh remains in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance today.