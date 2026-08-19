Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old child in CityPlace’s Roundhouse Park

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Roundhouse Park in the CityPlace neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to the park around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a six-year-old child was playing trains in the park when a male suspect walked up to the child and sexually assaulted them .

When confronted by the child’s parent, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the child again before fleeing the area.

The man is described as approximately 55 to 60-years old, five foot six inches tall, with an average build. He has a receding hairline with bald crown, black and grey hair, clean shaven, and wears prescription glasses with a silver metal frame.

His image has been released. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.