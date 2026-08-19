Montreal is hosting a final farewell for legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones

Jazz pianist Oliver Jones is shown in Toronto on Monday, May 5, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman, The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2026 7:18 am.

Montrealers will get a chance to say goodbye to legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones today.

Montreal’s city hall is hosting a public viewing in the afternoon, while a public funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Union United Church in his old neighbourhood of Little Burgundy.

The award-winning pianist died July 22 at age 91 and grew up in the impoverished Montreal neighbourhood before he became a star.

Jones became a member of the Order of Canada and earned many other awards and distinctions in his life.

He was known for his lightning-fast right hand, a phenomenal technique and a hard-swinging style.

Representatives of the provincial and municipal governments as well as members of the jazz scene are expected to attend the funeral on Thursday.

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