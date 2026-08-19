Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Grand River Boulevard at 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital with critical injuries, paramedics tell CityNews. He was later pronounced dead.

The other driver involved remained on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.