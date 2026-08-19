Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios says he tested positive for cocaine

FILE - Australia's Nick Kyrgios listens during a pre-tournament press conference at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, Sunday July 2, 2023. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022, is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. (Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP, File) PA Wire

By The Associated Press

Posted August 19, 2026 6:50 am.

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios revealed on Wednesday he tested positive for cocaine and was provisionally suspended from tennis.

The 31-year-old Australian was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2022 singles final. He’s now ranked 919th after a series of injuries. Kyrgios posted details of the case on social media.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” he wrote, citing a lower level tournament in June. “I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it.”

Cocaine is banned as a doping substance during competitions, with lower sanctions possible when used away from events.

Kyrgios said he had difficulties coming to terms with being near the end of his career after two years of injuries.

“At times I’ve felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did,” he said.

Kyrgios got a wild card to play doubles at Wimbledon last month and lost in the first round with partner Alexander Bublik.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency will prosecute the case and said the player’s sample was taken on June 22 and the positive test was confirmed on July 17, after Kyrgios played at Wimbledon.

A mandatory provisional suspension was applied on Aug. 4 and has not been appealed by Kyrgios, the ITIA added.

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