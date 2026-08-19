The Big Story

Canadians want Hoekstra out. Can they make it happen?

The U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra speaks during an event at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 19, 2026 7:09 am.

A petition with more than 230,000 signatures continues to make its way across Canada in hopes of ousting the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra.

Signatories believe the diplomat has further strained Canada-U.S. relations by adding fuel to President Donald Trump’s annexation threats, and allege he’s made “repeated interventions in Canadian political discourse inconsistent with diplomatic protocol.”

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Colin Robertson, a former Canadian diplomat and fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. They discuss whether the petition could hold any weight in Parliament, and what Canadians want out of a potential replacement.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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