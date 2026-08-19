Prince Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK with their children, British newspaper says

Meghan Markle, left, and Prince Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds, at Spring Studios on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 19, 2026 6:12 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2026 6:24 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have decided to return to the United Kingdom, but they won’t resume their roles as working members of the royal family, Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

King Charles III was alerted to the decision on Sunday and wasn’t told about it during the couple’s visit to the UK last month.

The Telegraph – which broke the story – reports that Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have already enrolled at British schools and will start classes in September.

The decision comes more than six years after the couple gave up their royal duties and moved to California to pursue lucrative media contracts. Returning to Britain will allow the king, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, to see more of his grandchildren.

The Associated Press

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