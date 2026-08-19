RBC names former Ontario cabinet minister Caroline Mulroney as vice chair

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada has hired Caroline Mulroney as vice chair and she is to report to Derek Neldner, the head of capital markets, starting Sept. 14.

Mulroney is a former Ontario cabinet minister who stepped down in June and is the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Neldner says in an internal announcement that Mulroney brings a unique professional background and experience across public services as well as legal and financial services.

The announcement says that in her new role, she will connect clients with various services at RBC, including capital markets, commercial banking and wealth management.

The announcement also says Mulroney will advise business leaders at the bank on government policy, regulatory and public sector developments.

Mulroney served as a member of the Ontario Legislature between 2018 and this year.