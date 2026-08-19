Toronto police have charged a resident after a firearm was discharged during an attempted vehicle theft in a Scarborough neighbourhood early Wednesday morning, leaving a nearby home damaged by gunfire.

Officers were called to the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area near St. Clair Avenue East at 2:41 a.m. for reports of a suspicious incident.

Police say information was received that unknown suspects were attempting to steal a vehicle from the driveway of a home in the residential community.

According to investigators, a resident of the home fired a gun during the encounter. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported, but police say a nearby home sustained damage from the gunfire.

The resident who discharged the firearm has been charged, though police have not yet released details on the specific offences.

Authorities remained in the area through the early morning to collect evidence and canvass for surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.