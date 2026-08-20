What makes the new Churchill Falls deal so historic?

Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec announced a historic energy deal with help from Ottawa to replace a detested 1969 deal and a confusing 2024 MOU. The new agreement would see Quebec pay 1.8 cents per kilowatt-hour to Newfoundland and Labrador, with that price rising to 7.4 cents over the next 50 years.

The deal, however, remains un-signed, amid a looming Quebec election, as well as an absent stamp of approval from Indigenous communities in each province.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to François Bouffard, electrical engineering professor at McGill University, to discuss what makes this new deal so important, and the history that precedes it.

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