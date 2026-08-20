Corus makes cuts at Global BC, Global National, News 640, and talk radio

Corus Entertainment is making cuts at its TV and radio operations.

A company spokesperson says it has made a “small number” of changes in select markets including jobs at Global BC, Global National, News 640 and talk radio.

They say the changes are difficult but necessary to ensure its teams are structured in a sustainable way, while minimizing disruption to local news and audio delivery.

The latest move comes after Corus cut dozens of jobs, mostly in Western Canada, earlier this year as part of programming changes across the country.

Corus recently reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $36.5 million in its third quarter, as its revenue for the period fell 16 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The company is awaiting approval of its proposed recapitalization plan that would see lenders swap debt for equity in a new parent corporation.