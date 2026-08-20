Federal court is asked to block Kennedy Center from returning Trump’s name to building

The exterior of the Kennedy Center is seen, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2026 Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Steven Sloan, The Associated Press,

Posted August 20, 2026 9:44 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Joyce Beatty made an emergency request on Thursday that a federal court block the Kennedy Center from returning President Donald Trump’s name to the building.

The Trump-aligned board at the Kennedy Center voted earlier this month to inscribe the president’s name on the venue’s facade so it would read “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump.” If the Trump Kennedy Center Fund reached $100 million, another inscription would be added reading “Endowed by the Trump Kennedy Center Fund.”

The plaza in front of the Kennedy Center would also be renamed to recognize Trump.

The Kennedy Center has said it wouldn’t attempt to engrave Trump’s name on the building before Sept. 8 to allow for legal arguments to unfold.

Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and ex officio member of the Kennedy Center, has led the effort to prevent Trump from memorializing himself there. In asking for the court’s intervention, her lawyers, Norm Eisen and Nathaniel Zelinsky, wrote that the board’s actions amounted to “clear violations” of an earlier court order.

A representative for the Kennedy Center didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The resolution approved by Trump’s allies on the board said the Kennedy Center “would be in financial ruin without President Trump’s unique stature as both an unparalleled fundraiser and world-class developer.”

Congress named the performing arts center as a living memorial to Kennedy in 1964, the year after he was assassinated. The law explicitly prohibits the board of trustees from making the center into a memorial to anyone else, and from putting another person’s name on the building’s exterior.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in May that the Kennedy Center illegally added Trump’s name to the building, ordering it removed. The institution’s leaders complied in June but left a tarp and scaffolding in place where Trump’s name once stood.

Lawyers for the Kennedy Center wouldn’t commit this week to taking down the scaffolding, saying it’s needed as part of a broader system for “water testing and structural repairs to the roof overhang.”

Steven Sloan, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deadline looms as Trump's 50 per cent tariffs set to kick in just after midnight

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on $28 billion worth of Canadian goods is set to take effect just after midnight, unless officials are able to finalize a trade agreement.

2h ago

1 killed in overnight collision that closed Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville

A section of Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville was shut down early Friday morning after a serious two‑vehicle collision that left one person dead and another injured, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. Emergency...

41m ago

Nominations to run in Ontario's fall municipal elections close today

A clearer picture of the choices Ontarians will face at the ballot box is set to emerge this afternoon as nominations for the fall municipal elections come to a close. Would-be candidates have until...

36m ago

Halton police say alleged car thief used tracking devices to monitor, steal high-end vehicles

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) alleges a prolific car thief from Quebec was placing tracking devices on high-end vehicles throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) so he could monitor...

13h ago

Top Stories

Deadline looms as Trump's 50 per cent tariffs set to kick in just after midnight

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on $28 billion worth of Canadian goods is set to take effect just after midnight, unless officials are able to finalize a trade agreement.

2h ago

1 killed in overnight collision that closed Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville

A section of Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville was shut down early Friday morning after a serious two‑vehicle collision that left one person dead and another injured, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. Emergency...

41m ago

Nominations to run in Ontario's fall municipal elections close today

A clearer picture of the choices Ontarians will face at the ballot box is set to emerge this afternoon as nominations for the fall municipal elections come to a close. Would-be candidates have until...

36m ago

Halton police say alleged car thief used tracking devices to monitor, steal high-end vehicles

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) alleges a prolific car thief from Quebec was placing tracking devices on high-end vehicles throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) so he could monitor...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Scammers tricking victims into buying them new phones

Another cyber scam is on the rise. This one is targeting cellphone bargain hunters with promises of deals that don't exist. Beverly Andrews finds out how you can avoid becoming a victim and potentially losing thousands of dollars.

11h ago

2:55
Scarborough busway to open in September, replacing Line 3

More than six months ahead of schedule, the Scarborough Busway is set to open on Sept. 30, operating through Kennedy and Ellesmere stations then connect to Scarborough Town Centre.

17h ago

5:13
What's driving Mayor Chow's popularity among Toronto voters?

Olivia Chow has an 11-point lead over Brad Bradford among decided and leaning voters according to a new Liaison Strategies poll on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election.

21h ago

2:52
Carney updates premiers & cabinet on tentative U.S. trade deal

The U.S. and Canada have a tentative deal to end cross-border trade tensions. However, it's yet to be finalized - with the Prime Minister briefing cabinet and Premiers on Wednesday afternoon on the details of the deal.

August 19, 2026 7:38 pm EST EST

2:11
Seasonal temperatures over the next two days

It will be warm with mostly sun for the rest of the week ahead of potential storms this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

August 19, 2026 7:09 pm EST EST

More Videos