The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) alleges a prolific car thief from Quebec was placing tracking devices on high-end vehicles throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) so he could monitor and steal them.

The probe began in April 2026 when an Oakville resident found an Accutag tracking device affixed to their vehicle.

Investigators identified Darryl Davance (alias Joey Tremblay), 25, of Saint Jerome, Quebec, as the suspect.

HRPS allege he was responsible for 14 thefts and attempted thefts of high-end Lexus and Toyota vehicles across the GTHA between March and August, 2026.

Davance was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 14 counts each of theft of motor vehicle and fail to comply with a release order. He also faces a single count of mischief over $5,000.

“Investigators believe the accused to be responsible for several additional GTHA auto thefts and the investigation is ongoing,” a police release states.

“During the course of the investigation it was discovered that tracking devices had been affixed to multiple vehicles prior to their thefts and investigators would like to alert the public to this criminal tactic.”

How tracking devices are used to facilitate vehicle thefts

The devices are affixed to desirable vehicles in busy public areas like shopping malls or hotel parking lots, police say.

“Once they spot a target vehicle, they discreetly hide a small GPS or Bluetooth tracking device in a hard-to-see spot.”

HRPS says common hiding places include:

• Behind the license plate

• Sideview mirror

• Inside the gas cap door

• Tucked into the wheel well or bumper

• Inside a trailer hitch

• Front grille and bumper area

“The thieves monitor the vehicle’s location via an app and wait until the car is parked in a quiet area where they can then perform a coordinated theft away from security cameras and potential witnesses.”

HRPS released a video showing how quickly one of the devices can be placed on a vehicle. The brief video clip shows a suspect placing one of the tracking devices on a vehicle at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke.

HRPS offers the following awareness and safety tips for drivers:

Listen to Your Phone: There are apps available to download for both Apple and Android phones that will scan to detect if an unknown third party tracker is in your area. For example, if you use an iPhone and an unknown AirTag is moving with you, your phone will eventually send an alert: “AirTag Found Moving With You.” Perform Physical Checks: Make it a habit to do a quick walk-around of your vehicle before leaving a public parking lot. Check obvious hiding spots like the wheel wells and license plates. Contact Police: If you suspect you are being tracked, do not drive directly home. Drive to a well-lit public area or a police station. Police can assist in locating and seizing these devices. If your vehicle has video recording capabilities consider turning them on when away from your vehicle, such as in a mall or parking lot setting.

Police say if you find a tracking device on your vehicle call police immediately and do not remove it.

“The device may contain digital footprints and physical evidence that can help police track down the criminal organization behind the attempt.”