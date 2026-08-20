Nate Haller, Tenille Townes and more to perform at 2026 Canadian Country Music Awards

Ontario singer-songwriter Nate Haller and Alberta-born Americana artist Tenille Townes are set to play at this year’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

They’re among the second wave of performers for the gala celebrating the best in Canadian country music, taking place Sept. 19 in Saskatoon.

Also rounding out the lineup are group or duo of the year nominees High Valley, Juno-winning alt-folk band The Strumbellas and multiple CCMA Award nominees Thelma & James.

They will join previously announced performers including Dean Brody, James Barker Band, The Reklaws and Owen Riegling as well as several homegrown Saskatchewan stars, including Weyburn’s Tenille Arts and Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers.

Country hitmaker Josh Ross and breakout star Cameron Whitcomb are leading nominees heading into the show with seven apiece, while close on their heels are James Barker Band, Thelma & James and Tenille Townes, with five nominations each.

Country Music Week begins Sept. 16 in Saskatoon and culminates with the awards show on Sept. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press