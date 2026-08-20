One dead as plane makes emergency landing on B.C. road, crashing into cars

PRINCE GEORGE — Police say one person is dead after a twin-engine plane made an emergency landing on a road in Prince George, B.C., crashing into cars and scattering debris including a propeller.

Social media photos show what appears to be wreckage speared through the windscreen of a pickup truck, as a man stands alongside with blood running down his face.

Another vehicle is pictured in a ditch near the plane, which has its door open and damage to a wing as it sits nearby under hydro lines.

Prince George RCMP said in a news release that the plane landed on Foothills Boulevard around 2:20 p.m.

“Police are saddened to confirm that there has been one fatality in this incident, an occupant of one of the vehicles,” the release said.

But it said potential injuries to others on the ground or in the aircraft were unknown.

Police said the road would remain closed to traffic overnight and into Friday.

“Investigators would like to remind the public that this is an active investigation and that they need to stay away from the area,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“It removes valuable police resources from this investigation as well as the regular calls for service if RCMP must station police officers at every access point to Foothills Boulevard to keep the curious onlookers away, of which there have already been too many.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said investigators had been deployed to the city in the B.C. Interior, and the plane involved was a Beech King Air 200.

The agency said its investigators were expected to arrive Friday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press