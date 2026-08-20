Second overnight shooting reported in Rexdale neighbourhood this week

Toronto police are investigating another shooting in Rexdale, marking the second gunfire incident on the same street in just a matter of days.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2026 6:47 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2026 8:38 am.

Toronto police are investigating another shooting in Rexdale, marking the second gunfire incident on the same street in just a matter of days.

Officers were called to the area of Upper Humber Drive near Finch Avenue West at 3:44 a.m. Thursday after residents reported the sound of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, though no injuries were reported. Toronto paramedics confirm they were dispatched for a “shots fired” call but did not treat or transport any patients.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and no suspect information has been released.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after gunfire struck a home and vehicle on Humberline Drive early Tuesday morning. In that case, officers located damage to a house and parked vehicles, and no injuries were reported.

That investigation remains active, and police haven’t confirmed whether both shootings are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 43 Division at 416‑808‑4300.

Officers were called to the area of Upper Humber Drive near Finch Avenue West at 3:44 a.m. Thursday after residents reported the sound of gunshots. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.
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