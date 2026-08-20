Some premiers optimistic about trade talks with U.S. ahead of extended deadline

OTTAWA — Some premiers say they’re optimistic about Canada’s progress in reaching a trade deal to avoid punishing tariffs from the United States, while others say they’re waiting for more details about the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would put a three-day pause on 50 per cent tariffs that would have hit an array of Canadian goods just after midnight Wednesday.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told reporters Wednesday that he was “optimistic” about the deal, adding that Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked provinces to restock American alcohol on their shelves.

B.C.’s David Eby said that while no agreement will offer everything the country is hoping for, the federal government has made substantial progress across strategic sectors.

Scott Moe of Saskatchewan said Wednesday that he hopes both countries can negotiate a deal that would reduce U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos and lumber.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette told reporters it was too soon to make a judgment call about the deal, adding that she needed more information to see whether it’s positive for her province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff