Toronto man charged in series of alleged indecent acts in Markham

A 37-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with a series of indecent acts in Markham.

Police in York Region say between June 9 and Aug. 14 of this year, investigators responded to five separate incidents in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area. In each case, women reported being approached by a man who then exposed himself to them.

On Aug. 20, police were conducting proactive patrols in the area and arrested a suspect.

Chong Chen has been charged with six counts of indecent act, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of prowling at night.

Police say anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents, witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact them.

Investigators have released Chen’s photo and believe there may be additional victims.