Private soccer coach from Toronto charged after youth reports sexual assault during lesson: police

Authorities arrested Zachary Weinstein, 23, of Toronto. He's been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2026 11:14 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a private soccer coach following a sexual assault investigation involving a youth in Vaughan.

Police say the incident happened on Aug. 18 while the youth was receiving one‑on‑one soccer training in the Milano Avenue and Martin Grove Road area. During the session, investigators allege the victim was sexually assaulted.

The following day, authorities arrested Zachary Weinstein, 23, of Toronto. He’s been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to police, Weinstein operates a private coaching business across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and is known to conduct individual training sessions in multiple Vaughan neighbourhoods, including Milano Avenue and Martin Grove Road, as well as Coronation Street and Moring Star Drive.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

YRP is urging anyone with information, or anyone who may have trained with Weinstein, to contact the Special Victims Unit at 1‑866‑876‑5423.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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