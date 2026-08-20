Morgan Rielly is no stranger to roster turnover in Toronto.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs entering another major transition under new leadership, the team’s longest-tenured player faced an uncertain future with the organization.

It was reported in June that Rielly’s agent, J.P. Barry, submitted a list of four Western Conference teams the 32-year-old defenceman would accept a trade to. However, with training camp less than a month away, a move involving Rielly has yet to materialize.

Speaking Wednesday evening for the first time since the off-season began — at Hockey Night in Brampton, a charity event to fund a second hospital in the city just north-west of Toronto — Rielly didn’t sound like a player expecting to be wearing a different sweater.

“That’s what I would expect,” Rielly said when asked if he anticipates remaining in Toronto for the opener. “For me, it’s just trying to stay focused and be present. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Having spent 13 seasons in the Toronto market, Rielly acknowledged that past experiences have helped him put the summer trade chatter into perspective.

He understands better than most how much the outside noise can be amplified, but he remains eager to stay the course.

“I just feel grateful to be a part of this organization and this team,” Rielly said. “I think there’s great things ahead, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Rielly spoke with new general manager John Chayka shortly after playing for Canada at the world championship in the spring. While Chayka offered no guarantees about the future, he came away with a positive impression of the new front-office direction.

“We had a good conversation after worlds, and he’s got a plan,” Rielly explained. “He’s very direct, and as a player, that’s what you want.”

Among the major changes this summer was the hiring of head coach Jim Hiller, replacing Craig Berube as the team looked to change its playing style. Hiller previously served as a Leafs assistant coach, giving him an established foundation with several players, including Rielly.

That familiarity is expected to ease Hiller’s transition while giving the veteran defenceman a trusted voice behind the bench.

“Obviously he’s in a new role this time around, so there’s been a lot of new stuff in our conversations,” Rielly said. “But there’s lots of the same, too. I think that there’s trust there that he’s built with the players that he had the first time around.”

The turnover from the Leafs also saw significant additions on the ice, including defenceman Darren Raddysh and starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Despite the sweeping changes, Rielly doesn’t view this off-season as dramatically different from past summers.

“Every year has a different feel,” he said. “There’s always change, and there’s always new guys coming and always teammates you’ve had for a while that are leaving. So you just kind of get used to it, to be honest.”

Also joining the fold is first-overall pick Gavin McKenna, adding a premier young talent to a roster that was in need of a dynamic forward.

Rielly has reached out to McKenna and expects the 18-year-old to arrive at camp ready to make an immediate impression.

“He’s been a busy guy,” Rielly said. “Obviously with the draft and what that brings going first overall, it’s a pretty cool off-season for him. I expect him to be at camp, flying around and just be ready to go.”

Rielly believes the biggest change heading into camp will be the group’s collective urgency following a frustrating season.

“Whenever there’s an overhaul after a down year, as players, you almost want that,” he added. “You’re excited and driven and motivated to bounce back and play well.”

Rielly is also on milestone watch, sitting 49 games away from becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to play 1,000 games in blue and white.

For Rielly, the personal milestones take a back seat to team goals

“It’s a cool opportunity, but it’s not anything I think that players really focus on,” Rielly said. “I just want to play well, and I just want to help the team. If you play long enough, you’ve got an opportunity to hit certain milestones. That’s not really what matters. It’s more about the team.”