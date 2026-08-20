Toronto police search for man who failed to charge court‑ordered GPS monitor; whereabouts unknown

Toronto police have identified the suspect as Daryl Michael Boyd, 36, of no fixed address. He is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2026 10:31 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for failing to comply with court‑ordered release conditions after his GPS ankle monitor stopped transmitting.

Officers were called to the Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area around 7:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving information that a man currently before the courts on several charges had breached the terms of his release.

Police allege the accused was under a court order requiring him to wear and maintain a GPS ankle monitor, including keeping the device charged at all times. Investigators say they were notified that the man failed to charge the monitor, causing it to lose signal. His whereabouts are now unknown.

Toronto police have identified the suspect as Daryl Michael Boyd, 36, of no fixed address. He is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Boyd is described as six feet tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and short brown facial hair. Police have released an image of him as part of the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416‑808‑5500, or reach Crime Stoppers anonymously.

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