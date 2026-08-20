Woman, 61, charged in alleged attack of 2 kids at Windsor lemonade stand

A classic summer lemonade stand is seen in this undated photo. iStock jkbowers

By John Marchesan

Posted August 20, 2026 3:44 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2026 3:42 pm.

A 61-year-old woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked two children operating a lemonade stand.

Investigators say an eight-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy had set up a lemonade stand in the 900 block of Gladstone Avenue near Niagara Street when a woman approached them around 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 and became hostile toward them.

“The woman reportedly pushed one child and flipped the other child’s chair, causing him to fall to the ground,” police said in a release. “Both children sustained minor injuries.”

Police say a woman was located and arrested at a home in the 1200 block of Niagara Street.

Carrie-Lynn Pace has been charged with two counts of assault.

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