Deadline looms as Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs set to kick in just after midnight

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press staff

Posted August 21, 2026 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat on $28 billion worth of Canadian goods is set to take effect just after midnight, unless officials are able to finalize a trade agreement.

In July, Trump said he would impose a new 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Canadians goods in retaliation for Canada’s booze bans, auto tariffs and quotas on tariff-free access for U.S. dairy.

They were set to come into effect just after midnight Wednesday, but that deadline was pushed back until Saturday to allow time to turn the agreed-upon deal into a legal agreement.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Canada’s chief negotiator Janice Charette have met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington several times this month to hammer out the deal.

Unlike other tariffs, the duties that are on pause would affect goods that are compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

The tariffs would be placed on a wide variety of goods from hockey sticks and honey to concrete and plywood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff

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