2 injured after pedestrian and e-bike collide near Distillery District

Two people have been injured after a pedestrian and an e-bike rider collided near the Distillery District on Tuesday night.

Toronto police were called to Trinity Street and Eastern Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The e-bike rider, a man in his 50s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastern is closed at Sumach Street for an investigation.