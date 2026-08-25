2 injured after pedestrian and e-bike collide near Distillery District

Two people were injured when a pedestrian and an e-bike rider collided near the Distillery District. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 25, 2026 10:29 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 10:25 pm.

Two people have been injured after a pedestrian and an e-bike rider collided near the Distillery District on Tuesday night.

Toronto police were called to Trinity Street and Eastern Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The e-bike rider, a man in his 50s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastern is closed at Sumach Street for an investigation.

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