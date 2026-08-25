breaking

Trump says he’s considering renaming Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’ as trade war with Canada intensifies

After Ontario's premier tells the U.S. president to "kiss my ass," Trump responded on social media by calling him a "flunky" and comparing him to his late brother Rob Ford. Mark McAllister has more on the exchange.

By News Staff

Posted August 25, 2026 7:38 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 7:34 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is considering renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America” as a trade war between Canada and the U.S. escalates.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” a post on Truth Social states.

Such a change would be reminiscent of the Republican president’s unilateral action last year by executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump sent a follow-up, touching on Carney’s assertions that, during last-minute trade negotiations, Trump had been planning on weakening French language and culture.

“I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing,” Trump’s Truth Social post read. “This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec. I love French Canadians! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

These latest posts come amid escalating tensions between Canada and the U.S. over collapsed trade talks and a war of words between Trump and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended trade talks with the U.S. late Friday, accusing the latter of trying to introduce last-minute demands which would limit Canada’s ability to make trade deals with other countries and protect its culture and sovereignty.

“In short, they asked too much, and they offered too little,” Carney said Saturday.

During a radio interview on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told U.S. President Donald Trump to “kiss [his] ass.” Trump, in one of his meandering Truth Social posts, later called Ford a “flunky” and compared him unfavourably to his deceased brother and former Toronto mayor, Rob Ford.

Meanwhile, the federal government is set to unveil details of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Tuesday. Carney said on Saturday the counter-tariffs would kick in on Sept. 8.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a back to school event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa to announce details of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil details of Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the United States today.

1h ago

Boy, 8, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

An eight-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said. Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Centre...

updated

1h ago

Female pedestrian dies after serious collision in Newmarket

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket late Monday night, prompting a major collision investigation and road closures that are expected to continue into the morning, York Regional...

3h ago

Ontario students brace for 'vast amount' of debt amid OSAP changes, tuition increases

Earlier this year, Premier Doug Ford's government announced it would sharply cut student assistance grants, citing "unsustainable" costs.

1h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa to announce details of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil details of Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the United States today.

1h ago

Boy, 8, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

An eight-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said. Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Centre...

updated

1h ago

Female pedestrian dies after serious collision in Newmarket

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket late Monday night, prompting a major collision investigation and road closures that are expected to continue into the morning, York Regional...

3h ago

Ontario students brace for 'vast amount' of debt amid OSAP changes, tuition increases

Earlier this year, Premier Doug Ford's government announced it would sharply cut student assistance grants, citing "unsustainable" costs.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Richmond Hill officials, sculptor heartbroken over theft of five statues

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with local city officials who are asking residents with any information about the theft to come forward.

14h ago

2:52
Ford and Trump trade insults as war of words gets personal

After Ontario's premier tells the U.S. president to "kiss my ass," Trump responded on social media by calling him a "flunky" and comparing him to his late brother Rob Ford. Mark McAllister has more on the exchange.

14h ago

1:00
Ford responds to Trump's comments: 'Bring it on buddy!'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attacks, doubling down on his comments to 'kiss his ass.'

16h ago

3:58
Trump threatens to ramp up tariffs on Canadian auto and steel by January

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply intensified the U.S.–Canada trade war, announcing a sweeping plan to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks, auto parts and steel beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

21h ago

2:46
Most Canadians support Carney's government walking away from U.S. trade talks: poll

A new Angus Reid poll found that the majority of Canadians support Carney's government walking away from trade talks with the U.S.

22h ago

More Videos