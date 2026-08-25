CBSA seizes 385kg of suspected cocaine at Ontario port of entry

The CBSA seized 385 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Point Edward port of entry in Ontario on Aug. 13, 2026. HANDOUT/Canada Border Services Agency

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 25, 2026 12:57 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 12:44 pm.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized a large quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine at a port of entry in a village in southwestern Ontario.

On Aug. 13, a commercial truck was pulled aside for secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont.

The drugs were detected by border services officers during the inspection and seized.

The driver was arrested by CBSA and charged by RCMP with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The seizure comes on the heels of one of the largest drug busts by weight in Ontario on July 23, when 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs were seized by the CBSA and law enforcement in southern Ontario.

So far, the CBSA has seized over 4,500 kilograms of cocaine/crack in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

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