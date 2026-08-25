E-scooter hospitalizations up by 40%, many with head and brain injuries: data

A person rides on an electric scooter in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2026 2:15 pm.

TORONTO — The Canadian Institute for Health Information says hospitalizations for both children and adults riding e-scooters rose by almost 40 per cent in the past year.

Data released Tuesday showed there were 837 hospitalizations last year between April 2025 and March 2026, up from 601 in the same period the previous year.

Fractures and head and brain injuries were among the most common reasons e-scooter riders were hospitalized.

Related:

Meanwhile, the number of kids 15 years of age and under hospitalized for e-scooter injuries almost tripled.

Data showed 150 kids in Canada required hospitalization, compared to 54 children and adolescents in the previous year.

Canada’s most densely populated areas — including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec — had the most injuries.

CIHI’s data comes just weeks after the Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program said 10 kids died from using e-scooters or e-bikes in 2025.

The pediatric surveillance program’s report noted that the minimum age for riding e-scooters and e-bikes is 16 in most provinces, but that many ignore the rules.

There are also different bylaws about whether and where e-scooters and e-bikes are permitted in various jurisdictions across the country.

The report called for better policy co-ordination and public education to clearly communicate the laws.

With files from Hannah Alberga

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Country music icon Dolly Parton dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and...

breaking

4m ago

York Public Health warn of possible measles exposure at Vaughan hospital

York Region Public Health are warning the public of a measles exposure at a Vaughan hospital on two different days. The public health agency says they confirmed a measures case in York Region was at...

23m ago

Ottawa unveils details of retaliatory tariffs against U.S., $7.5B aid package for Canadian businesses

The federal government has unveiled the details of Canada’s retaliatory dollar-for-dollar tariffs against the United States. The sprawling list includes everything from fish and dairy products, furniture...

5h ago

Canada is retaliating with tariffs on specific U.S. goods. Here's what it covers.

The trade war between Canada and the United States entered a new chapter on Tuesday, with the Canadian government's announcement of retaliatory tariff measures. Canada is striking back with tariffs...

3h ago

Top Stories

Country music icon Dolly Parton dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and...

breaking

4m ago

York Public Health warn of possible measles exposure at Vaughan hospital

York Region Public Health are warning the public of a measles exposure at a Vaughan hospital on two different days. The public health agency says they confirmed a measures case in York Region was at...

23m ago

Ottawa unveils details of retaliatory tariffs against U.S., $7.5B aid package for Canadian businesses

The federal government has unveiled the details of Canada’s retaliatory dollar-for-dollar tariffs against the United States. The sprawling list includes everything from fish and dairy products, furniture...

5h ago

Canada is retaliating with tariffs on specific U.S. goods. Here's what it covers.

The trade war between Canada and the United States entered a new chapter on Tuesday, with the Canadian government's announcement of retaliatory tariff measures. Canada is striking back with tariffs...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Dolly Parton dead at 80: Video message from family

Country legend, singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family announced in a video message posted on her social media pages.

2h ago

4:58
Canada matches U.S. tariffs: These are the industries likely to be impacted

CityNews' Cormac Mac Sweeney breaks down Canada's retaliatory measures against the U.S. as Ottawa announces they will be matching the Trump administration's tariff attacks dollar-for-dollar.

4h ago

2:38
Trump threatens to re-name Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

In his latest online war of words, U.S. President Donald Trump threaten to change the name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' in the aftermath of trade fallout with Canada.

4h ago

2:43
Temperatures in Toronto expected to dip later this week

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to pick up before cooling down later in the week. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:07
Canadians weigh in on Ottawa walking away from U.S. trade talks

With Canadians staring down the reality of higher costs due to these new U.S. tariffs, Afua Baah is looking at whether Toronto residents agree with the Prime Minister's decision to walk away from the negotiating table.

22h ago

More Videos