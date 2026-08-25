E-scooter rider injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

An e-scooter rider was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to the area of Neilson Road and Livonia Place shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Paramedics on scene said they attended to an e-scooter rider who was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Southbound Neilson Road is closed at Purpledusk Trail and drivers are advised to use alternate routes as there are delays in the area.