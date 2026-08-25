Jeff Tweedy, Finneas to honour Feist at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

Guitarist Nels Cline, left, frontman Jeff Tweedy, center, and bassist John Stirratt, of Wilco, perform with the band at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, May 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2026 6:30 am.

TORONTO — Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and Los Angeles songwriter-producer Finneas will pay tribute to Toronto’s Leslie Feist at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Tweedy and Finneas will perform Feist’s songs at the Sept. 26 gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Both artists have been impacted by Feist’s music and wanted to take part to honour her songwriting, says a publicist for the event.

Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, will also induct Feist into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Feist is set to be inducted alongside The Tragically Hip, Loverboy songwriting partners Mike Reno and Paul Dean, as well as fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Roch Voisine.

Other performers include a slew of Canadian acts including City and Colour, Our Lady Peace, Amanda Marshall and Allison Russell.

The ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos and singer Marie-Mai.

Other inductors will include actors Bruce McCulloch and Jay Baruchel, songwriter Jim Vallance, and Olympic hockey gold medallists Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey.

Longtime Drake producer Boi-1da is also slated to make a special appearance.

Organizers say additional performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks, with more surprises in store on the night of the ceremony.

The event will be livestreamed globally through the Amazon Music Twitch channel and app, and will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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