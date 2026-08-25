updated

Boy, 8, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Emergency crews were called to Erin Centre Boulevard and Tenth Line West at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian‑involved collision. Photo: Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 25, 2026 6:06 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 6:53 am.

An eight-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Centre Boulevard and Adobe Court near Tenth Line West at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian‑involved collision. Peel paramedics confirmed the child was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

“An eight-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene and was very co-operative,” a police spokesperson told CityNews. The child was transported to a local trauma centre and is currently in life-threatening condition. No charges have been laid at this time.”

A witness told 680 NewsRadio the boy had been walking with his mother on the sidewalk when, for reasons unknown, he ran onto the road and was struck.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a tow truck, police said.

The roadway has since reopened, and officers say the investigation is ongoing.

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