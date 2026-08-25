Airport worker dies after being struck by aircraft in Montreal

A ground crew worker has died after being struck by an aircraft that was backing up on a runway at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the airport around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport told CityNews in a statement:

“The loss of a member of our airport community affects us all deeply. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with the employee’s family, loved ones and colleagues, to whom we extend our heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences,” said Yves Beauchamp, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADM.

Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) said it quickly implemented support measures for employees and passengers who witnessed the accident and has been co-operating with authorities since the investigation began. ADM said the worker was an employee of Samsic, a company that operates at the airport.

The Office of the Coroner has been notified of the worker’s death.

A coroner has been mandated to investigate the causes and circumstances surrounding the death. At the end of thier investigation, they may also make recommendations aimed at protecting human life and preventing similar deaths. Authorities are checking with the coroner’s office to determine whether the identity of the deceased can be released at this time.

Montreal police said the investigation has been transferred to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

Investigators remained at the airport Monday evening, working to establish what happened and the circumstances leading up to the incident.