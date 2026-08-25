Female pedestrian dies after serious collision in Newmarket

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket late Monday night, prompting a major collision investigation and road closures that are expected to continue into the morning, York Regional Police (YRP) say.

Emergency crews were called to Davis Drive and Parkside Drive at 10:57 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian‑involved collision. Police initially said the woman had been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but later confirmed she succumbed to those injuries.

Police say it is unknown whether the driver was injured, and investigators have not yet determined whether charges will be laid.

Davis Drive is currently closed between Barbara Road and Lorne Avenue, and officers are urging drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.