A Newmarket man is facing more than 50 charges following a series of alleged break and enters at commercial businesses in surrounding areas.

York Regional Police (YRP) say an investigation was launched this month following break and enters that occurred overnight between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16.

It’s alleged that the accused forced entry into businesses overnight and targeted safes and cash registers. No physical injuries were reported.

Police were able to track down a suspect and link him to 14 commercial break and enters in the area. On Aug. 19, authorities arrested Jonathan Allan, 46, of Newmarket.

He faces more than 50 combined charges, ranging from possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, break-and-enter commit, break-and-enter with intent and breaching probation. Police said the accused was on probation at the time of the alleged offences.

Authorities believe additional businesses may have been impacted and have released Allan’s photo in hopes additional people come forward.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.