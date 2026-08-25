Premier Doug Ford tones down rhetoric in war of words with Donald Trump

After Ontario's premier tells the U.S. president to "kiss my ass," Trump responded on social media by calling him a "flunky" and comparing him to his late brother Rob Ford. Mark McAllister has more on the exchange.

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2026 11:10 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has toned down his rhetoric in the war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford says on CNN that it is better to bring the temperature down between the two countries as the trade war escalates.

Ford says he wants a deal that will bring the cost of living down on both sides of the border, which he says cannot be done with tariffs.

“Let’s negotiate a fair deal. It’s hurting the U.S. and it’s hurting Canada,” Ford told Blitzer.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump mused about changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, which Ford did not comment on.

“It’s a lot of rhetoric,” Ford said. “We’re strong believers in being a sovereign country. When President Trump wants to attack our sovereignty and attack the businesses and people in Ontario, I can’t roll over. My job is to protect Ontario and Canada, and, ironically, protecting the American people.”

Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States fell apart last week, which Prime Minister Mark Carney said was due to the Trump administration introducing unacceptable measures including restrictions on Canada’s ability to sign deals with other countries.

Ford on Monday said Trump should “kiss my ass,” which set off Trump who called the premier the less charismatic and less intelligent brother of the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

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“[Trump] is not attacking every other country saying that we’re the 51st state. That will never happen,” Ford said on CNN. “I think President Trump wants to hurt the American people.

“I do not understand why [Trump] wants to attack Canada non-stop. We’re the closest friends and allies,” Ford added.

The federal government announced on Tuesday it is increasing tariffs on American steel and aluminum products from 25 to 50 per cent in retaliation for the U.S. imposing tariffs last week on $27.6 billion of Canadian goods.

The government will also impose 50 per cent tariffs on clothing and apparel, and levy a 25 per cent tariff on appliances, dairy products, seafood, and certain steel and aluminum derivatives products.

A 15 per cent tariff is being tacked on a small list of items including hand tools, air conditioners and forklifts.

The government also announced a $7.5-billion aid package for Canadian businesses impacted by the trade war with the United States.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at a housing development in Hamilton, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press
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