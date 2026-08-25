Cyclist collides into tow truck door near Bloor and Church, seriously injured
Posted August 25, 2026 9:24 am.
Last Updated August 25, 2026 9:13 am.
A cyclist was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after he slammed into the door of a tow truck that was being opened, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Church Street just before 8:15 a.m.
Paramedics say they transported the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.