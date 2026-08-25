Cyclist collides into tow truck door near Bloor and Church, seriously injured

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 25, 2026 9:24 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 9:13 am.

A cyclist was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after he slammed into the door of a tow truck that was being opened, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Church Street just before 8:15 a.m.

Paramedics say they transported the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa unveils details of retaliatory tariffs against U.S., $7.5B aid package for Canadian businesses

The federal government has unveiled the details of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States. The sprawling list includes everything from fish and dairy products, furniture and paper...

4h ago

TTC cooling tower source of legionnaires' disease outbreak in Toronto: public health

Public health officials in Toronto say they have identified a Toronto Transit Commission cooling tower as the source of a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease. Officials say they investigated...

3m ago

Trump wants to rename Lake Ontario. Here's how the lake — and Ontario itself — actually came to be

Trump's renaming threat arrives amid a bitter collapse in trade negotiations, which triggered 50 per cent U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian goods.

2h ago

Arrest made in 2022 killing of Toronto man Ding Ping Wang

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in the 2022 shooting death of Ding Ping Wang, a breakthrough in a case that has spanned nearly four years and involved multiple public appeals. Homicide...

breaking

17m ago

Top Stories

Ottawa unveils details of retaliatory tariffs against U.S., $7.5B aid package for Canadian businesses

The federal government has unveiled the details of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States. The sprawling list includes everything from fish and dairy products, furniture and paper...

4h ago

TTC cooling tower source of legionnaires' disease outbreak in Toronto: public health

Public health officials in Toronto say they have identified a Toronto Transit Commission cooling tower as the source of a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease. Officials say they investigated...

3m ago

Trump wants to rename Lake Ontario. Here's how the lake — and Ontario itself — actually came to be

Trump's renaming threat arrives amid a bitter collapse in trade negotiations, which triggered 50 per cent U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian goods.

2h ago

Arrest made in 2022 killing of Toronto man Ding Ping Wang

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in the 2022 shooting death of Ding Ping Wang, a breakthrough in a case that has spanned nearly four years and involved multiple public appeals. Homicide...

breaking

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Trump threatens to re-name Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

In his latest online war of words, U.S. President Donald Trump threaten to change the name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' in the aftermath of trade fallout with Canada.

2h ago

2:43
Temperatures in Toronto expected to dip later this week

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to pick up before cooling down later in the week. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:25
Richmond Hill officials, sculptor heartbroken over theft of five statues

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with local city officials who are asking residents with any information about the theft to come forward.

17h ago

2:52
Ford and Trump trade insults as war of words gets personal

After Ontario's premier tells the U.S. president to "kiss my ass," Trump responded on social media by calling him a "flunky" and comparing him to his late brother Rob Ford. Mark McAllister has more on the exchange.

17h ago

1:00
Ford responds to Trump's comments: 'Bring it on buddy!'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attacks, doubling down on his comments to 'kiss his ass.'

19h ago

More Videos