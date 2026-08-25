Toronto man’s death being investigated as a homicide

Satwant 'Sonny' Sangha, 41, of Toronto has been identified as the victim of the 23rd homicide of 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 25, 2026 6:49 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 6:56 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man’s death was classified as a homicide following an autopsy.

Officers were called to home in the McGill and Church streets area around 1:45 a.m. last Friday for reports of a sudden death.

They found a male victim on the scene who was pronounced dead. An autopsy found signs of trauma to his body and it has been determined to be a homicide.

He has been identified as Satwant ‘Sonny’ Sangha, 41, of Toronto. No further details of his death have been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sangha’s death is the 23rd homicide in Toronto in 2026.

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