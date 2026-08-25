breaking

Arrest made in 2022 killing of Toronto man Ding Ping Wang

Wang was killed in the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area after an unknown suspect approached his vehicle in a plaza parking lot and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An artist rendering shows the suspected wanted man on the right. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 25, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 11:23 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in the 2022 shooting death of Ding Ping Wang, a breakthrough in a case that has spanned nearly four years and involved multiple public appeals.

Homicide investigators announced Tuesday that Justin Longshaw, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with first‑degree murder in connection with Wang’s death.

Wang, 31, was killed on Nov. 12, 2022, after police were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area in Scarborough for reports of an “unknown trouble.”

Officers arrived to find Wang inside a vehicle in a plaza parking lot. Police allege an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and shot Wang at close range, killing him at the scene.

For months, investigators had no suspect description and few leads.

More to come

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