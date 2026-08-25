Arrest made in 2022 killing of Toronto man Ding Ping Wang

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in the 2022 shooting death of Ding Ping Wang, a breakthrough in a case that has spanned nearly four years and involved multiple public appeals.

Homicide investigators announced Tuesday that Justin Longshaw, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with first‑degree murder in connection with Wang’s death.

Wang, 31, was killed on Nov. 12, 2022, after police were called to the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area in Scarborough for reports of an “unknown trouble.”

Officers arrived to find Wang inside a vehicle in a plaza parking lot. Police allege an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and shot Wang at close range, killing him at the scene.

For months, investigators had no suspect description and few leads.

More to come