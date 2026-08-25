The Big Story

Could Ukraine hold a wartime election?

FILE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks od during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 25, 2026 8:09 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 8:06 am.

Ukraine’s recently ousted defence minister, Mykhailo Fedoro, called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call for a wartime election. Following more than four years at war with Russia, the logistical details of a Ukrainian election remain murky. 

Would the vote be safe and secure? What are Zelensky’s chances at being reelected? What role does the U.S. and European allies play in guaranteeing security? 

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jars Balan, an expert in Ukrainian studies and the former director of the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Alberta. They break down what lead to Fedoro’s calls for an election mid-war, the potential domestic polarization an election could lead to, and whether or not security could be ensured.

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