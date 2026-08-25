Windsor police arrest suspect in 2022 Etobicoke triple shooting that claimed 2 lives

Photo: The CANADIAN PRESS.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 25, 2026 1:51 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2026 1:43 pm.

A Mississauga man has been arrested in Windsor in connection to a 2022 fatal triple shooting in Etobicoke.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 150 Thirtieth Street on Monday, January 3, 2022.

When they arrived they found two men and a woman suffering from injuries. They were all taken to hospital, where the two men were declared dead. The woman survived.

The deceased men were later identified as Minyali Wur, 24, and Chudier Reat, 20, both of Mississauga.

chudier reat
Toronto Police identified one of the homicide victims as 20-year-old Chudier Reat of Mississauga.

On Saturday, August 22, 2026, Windsor Police officers arrested Darriel Thompson of Mississauga.

He’s facing two counts of second-degree murder and a single count of attempted murder.

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