York Public Health warn of possible measles exposure at Vaughan hospital

York Region Public Health are warning the public of a measles exposure at a Vaughan hospital on two different days.

The public health agency says they confirmed a measures case in York Region was at the hospital while infection on August 17 and August 21.

Those who were at the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in the emergency waiting room from 8:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. on August 17 and from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on August 21 along with the emergency room ambulatory care from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on August 17 and 11:10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on August 21 may have been exposed.

Anyone who were at those locations should confirm whether they have two doses of measles vaccine. You are also asked to go to York Public Health’s website to complete a follow-up survey that will assess your risk.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection and the virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

Symptoms of measles can start from seven to 21 days after exposure and could include a high fever, cough runny nose, red watery eyes and a red rash that appears three to seven days after the start of other symptoms.

Those who may have been exposed on August 17 should monitor for symptoms until Sept. 7 while those who were at the hospital on August 21 should monitor until September 11.