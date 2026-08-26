2 arrested in fatal 2023 shooting of 17-year-old Anthony Dixon

Durham Regional Police investigate Dixon's fatal shooting at a townhouse complex in Pickering on June 18. 2023. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 26, 2026 4:17 pm.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 4:03 pm.

Two suspects have been arrested in the fatal 2023 shooting of teenager Anthony Dixon in Pickering, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) homicide unit announced on Wednesday.

Anthony Dixon, 17, was shot and killed on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at around 9:40 p.m. at a housing complex located at 1580 Kingston Road.

Homicide victim, Anthony Dixon, aged 17. Durham Regional Police.

When officers arrived at the complex they found the teen gravely injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shots that killed him were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene.

This week, officers arrested two suspects in the case.

Fawaz Sheikh, 22, of Ajax, is charged with second-degree murder.

The second suspect, a 19-year-old from Pickering, can’t be named because he was a youth at the time of the incident.

Both were held for bail hearing.

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