Two Air Canada employees arrested in alleged drug‑trafficking scheme

Both suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. The RCMP says they will be questioned and released pending further proceedings. Photo: RCMP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2026 1:58 pm.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says two Air Canada employees have been arrested in connection with an alleged drug‑trafficking operation that moved cocaine and cannabis through secure areas of Montréal‑Trudeau International Airport.

The arrests were announced on Wednesday, with the RCMP confirming that search warrants were executed early in the morning at two residences and a vehicle in the greater Montréal area. With Air Canada’s cooperation, investigators also searched the employees’ work base in Dorval, Que.

According to the RCMP, the two employees work in ground‑operations roles and are accused of participating in a conspiracy to move luggage through restricted airport zones to facilitate the importation of cocaine and the exportation of cannabis. Investigators say the scheme relied on the suspects’ access to secure areas of the airport.

The investigation began in May after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) operation intercepted 62.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed in four travel backpacks on a flight arriving from Punta Cana. Over the course of the probe, officers also seized 56 kilograms of cannabis allegedly linked to the same network.

Both suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. The RCMP says they will be questioned and released pending further proceedings.

Investigators say the case remains active, and that evidence collected during the searches could lead to additional arrests and charges.

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