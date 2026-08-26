Buy Canadian: Purchasing patriotism sees renewed push amid rising tariffs

Prepared in Canada signage is shown in a store in St. Andrews, New Brunswick on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2026 12:42 pm.

Buy Canadian sentiment is seeing a resurgence across the country as backlash to U.S. tariffs grows.

Consumers eager to support local products and businesses are swapping shopping tips online as retailers renew labelling of tariffed or local goods in stores.

Margaret Chapman with Narrative Research says the buy Canadian movement is becoming entrenched in shopping habits as trade tensions worsen and consumers look for ways to support the local economy.

She says polling has shown many shoppers are willing to pay more for Canadian products, a trend that is likely to gain momentum as the trade war intensifies.

Retail Council of Canada president and CEO Kim Furlong says she anticipates retailers will increasingly seek to label products affected by tariffs so consumers can better understand prices.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has once again added T symbols to its grocery shelf labels to signal products affected by tariffs while continuing to use the maple leaf symbol in its stores to signal homegrown products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX: L)

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

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