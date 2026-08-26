Carney to address European Parliament, attend State of the Union address

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2026 11:09 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France in September.

A statement from Carney’s office today says the prime minister will also attend the European Union’s annual State of the Union address.

Carney’s office did not confirm the date for the trip but European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to deliver her annual address on Sept. 16.

Carney is expected to deliver his address on Sept. 17.

Carney’s visit comes as Canada and the U.S. are in an escalating trade war after talks broke down at the eleventh hour between trade negotiators last Friday.

Since taking office in 2025, Carney has been heavily focused on deepening economic and security ties with European nations as he works to reduce Canada’s reliance the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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