Ford rebounds as PCs regain lead in new Ontario poll amid escalating Trump trade fight

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a media availability at the TTC Davisville subway yard in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2026 5:50 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 5:49 am.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have pulled back into first place — and Premier Doug Ford’s approval has sharply improved — as the province becomes the political and economic flashpoint of the Canada–U.S. trade war, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll.

The survey, conducted Aug. 23–24, shows the PCs at 39 per cent among decided and leaning voters, ahead of the Ontario Liberals at 35 per cent, the NDP at 20 per cent, other parties at three per cent, and the Greens at two per cent.

The results land just days after new U.S. tariffs took effect and as Ford and U.S. President Donald Trump traded personal insults in a public feud over trade.

Ford’s approval rebounds — but remains underwater

Ford’s approval rating has climbed from 24 per cent in July to 36 per cent, a notable jump as the trade dispute dominates headlines. Still, 61 per cent of respondents say they disapprove of his performance.

Only 27 per cent believe Ontario is heading in the right direction, compared to 72 per cent who say the province is on the wrong track.

Related:

“This is a very different Ontario race than the one we saw in July,” said David Valentin, Principal at Liaison Strategies.

“The obvious context is the trade war. This poll was in field right as the latest U.S. tariffs took effect and as Ford and Trump turned the fight into something personal. Whether voters like Ford in general or not, this is the kind of issue that can temporarily change the frame around a premier.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

Ontarians strongly back retaliation against U.S. tariffs

The poll tested several measures Ford urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to consider in an Aug. 17 letter. Ontarians overwhelmingly support the most visible retaliatory options:

  • 83 per cent support matching U.S. tariffs dollar‑for‑dollar.
  • 85 per cent support keeping American alcohol out of LCBO stores.
  • 72 per cent support adding a charge to electricity exported to the U.S.

Support becomes more cautious when measures risk economic fallout at home.

  • 42 per cent say governments should take stronger action even if it creates economic costs.
  • 35 per cent want equal weight on pressure and economic risk.
  • 18 per cent want governments to limit measures to reduce costs.

Federal Conservative voters are consistently the most resistant to harsher retaliation.

When asked which action governments should prioritize, 32 per cent chose additional tariffs, 17 per cent chose more financial support for affected workers and businesses, 16 per cent chose restricting electricity or critical‑mineral exports, while 15 per cent chose to ban American alcohol from LCBO stores.

The most concerning option for respondents was restricting electricity or critical‑mineral exports, at 24 per cent, reflecting worries about impacts on jobs, prices, and investment.

Liaison surveyed 1,500 Ontarians using IVR technology via landline and mobile RDD. Data was weighted to 2021 Census targets. Margin of error: ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teenager struck and killed by train on tracks in Toronto's east end

A male teenager is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night in Toronto's east end. Emergency crews were called to the Rail Garden near 450 Woodfield Rd., close to Danforth Avenue and Greenwood...

21m ago

The U.S. and Canada could pull back from an all-out trade war. It's not clear that they will

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Canada have ramped up their trade war, hitting each other with steep new tit-for-tat tariffs. Despite the bravado coming from both sides of the border, though, analysts suspect the longtime allies will eventually strike a deal to end a conflict neither really wants.

7h ago

Dolly Parton's philanthropy was based on 'her belief in the goodness of people'

Just weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated the American South in 2024, Dolly Parton stood on a stage in her iconic blonde wig, with a song on her lips. She promised the flood-ravaged community in her...

46m ago

Costly errors sink Blue Jays in frustrating loss against Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t lose Tuesday’s contest in the sixth inning, but you could fairly say that was when the game turned. With runners on first and third and one out, Kyle Isbel laid a bunt...

7h ago

Top Stories

Teenager struck and killed by train on tracks in Toronto's east end

A male teenager is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night in Toronto's east end. Emergency crews were called to the Rail Garden near 450 Woodfield Rd., close to Danforth Avenue and Greenwood...

21m ago

The U.S. and Canada could pull back from an all-out trade war. It's not clear that they will

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Canada have ramped up their trade war, hitting each other with steep new tit-for-tat tariffs. Despite the bravado coming from both sides of the border, though, analysts suspect the longtime allies will eventually strike a deal to end a conflict neither really wants.

7h ago

Dolly Parton's philanthropy was based on 'her belief in the goodness of people'

Just weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated the American South in 2024, Dolly Parton stood on a stage in her iconic blonde wig, with a song on her lips. She promised the flood-ravaged community in her...

46m ago

Costly errors sink Blue Jays in frustrating loss against Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t lose Tuesday’s contest in the sixth inning, but you could fairly say that was when the game turned. With runners on first and third and one out, Kyle Isbel laid a bunt...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, dead at 80

CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister reports on the legacy left by country music legend Dolly Parton and her impact beyond the music world.

15h ago

2:14
Dolly Parton dead at 80: Video message from family

Country legend, singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family announced in a video message posted on her social media pages.

16h ago

4:58
Canada matches U.S. tariffs: These are the industries likely to be impacted

CityNews' Cormac Mac Sweeney breaks down Canada's retaliatory measures against the U.S. as Ottawa announces they will be matching the Trump administration's tariff attacks dollar-for-dollar.

18h ago

2:38
Trump threatens to re-name Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

In his latest online war of words, U.S. President Donald Trump threaten to change the name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' in the aftermath of trade fallout with Canada.

18h ago

2:43
Temperatures in Toronto expected to dip later this week

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to pick up before cooling down later in the week. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

August 24, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos